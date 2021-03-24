Draymond Green thinks he is the GOAT when it comes to playing defense. Former NBA defensive stopper Tony Allen doesn’t buy Green’s claim at that.
Speaking on the Dubs Talk podcast, the Golden State Warriors star Green controversially declared himself to be the greatest defender in NBA history.
“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” said Green, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “One hundred percent. That’s my opinion.”
Allen, the retired former Memphis Grizzlies star, scoffed at the claim. He referred to Green’s comments as “big cap.”
Green promptly fired back at Allen, referring back to the 2014-15 season when “we used you against your team on the way to my first championship.”
Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time All-Defensive selection. Allen, meanwhile, was a six-time All-Defensive selection who is widely revered as one of the peskiest one-on-one defenders ever. But many probably believe that neither of them is the greatest of all-time.
Allen probably wouldn’t have come at Green if he said anyone else’s name like Dennis Rodman or Kevin Garnett. Either way, the conversation is great for a debate.