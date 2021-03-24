SOURCE SPORTS: Draymond Green Thinks He Is The GOAT On Defense, Tony Allen Disagrees

Draymond Green thinks he is the GOAT when it comes to playing defense. Former NBA defensive stopper Tony Allen doesn’t buy Green’s claim at that.

Speaking on the Dubs Talk podcast, the Golden State Warriors star Green controversially declared himself to be the greatest defender in NBA history.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” said Green, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “One hundred percent. That’s my opinion.”

Allen, the retired former Memphis Grizzlies star, scoffed at the claim. He referred to Green’s comments as “big cap.”

BIG 🧢!!! Who stamped you? Who you clamp!?



In the words of Jay Z! “We don’t believe u, u need more people!” @money23green https://t.co/HxBtYXAGXg — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) March 23, 2021

Green promptly fired back at Allen, referring back to the 2014-15 season when “we used you against your team on the way to my first championship.”

I was waiting on you to stamp me Big homie, but your stamp book started running low in 2015 when we used you against your team on the way to my 1ST championship. https://t.co/mDHfltdfZ0 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 23, 2021

Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time All-Defensive selection. Allen, meanwhile, was a six-time All-Defensive selection who is widely revered as one of the peskiest one-on-one defenders ever. But many probably believe that neither of them is the greatest of all-time.

Allen probably wouldn’t have come at Green if he said anyone else’s name like Dennis Rodman or Kevin Garnett. Either way, the conversation is great for a debate.