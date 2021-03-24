Striking gold once again off of “Scary Hours 2” by Drake is the Lil Baby-assisted track “Wants And Needs.”

Attempting to hold fans over until then, Drizzy delivered a sequel to Scary Hours on March 5th. The album is a three-song effort featuring guest appearances from Lil Baby and Rick Ross. With no surprise, the EP is already moving impressive numbers; with lead single “What’s Next” having already sold five-hundred album-equivalent units.

Now, the project appears to have spawned another gold single. According to Our Generation Music, the Lil Baby-assisted “Wants And Needs” has also moved five-hundred-thousand. Furthermore, it hasn’t been officially certified by the RIAA. However, don’t be surprised to see Drizzy lining his walls with a new batch of shiny gold plaques soon.

The only song from Scary Hours 2 that hasn’t yet hit the five-hundred-thousand benchmark is the “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross.

Surprisingly in a way, as there are many who consider the lyrically-focused closer a bonafide project highlight; in fact, some even believe that Drake raps some of his best bars in years on the lavish Renzel collaboration. Critics assume that it may be because that the bars don’t quite have the mainstream appeal they once had. However, it’s likely that “Lemon Pepper” will join the party soon enough. After all, it did join its fellow Scary Hours 2 cuts in an impressive Hot 100 top 3 takeover.

Congratulations to Drizzy Drake on another success. Another artist that’s breaking records is Cardi B for her single, “Up”