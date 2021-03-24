The Verzuz battles, which have become a visual and audible cure to the pandemic woes for Hip Hop and R&B lovers, has also morphed into a platform of musical happenings all by itself. From the epic Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane battle to last week’s Wu Tang Clan members’ face off, Verzuz is definitely a conversation among music aficionados. The founders, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, sat down with The Breakfast Club crew to explain why Dr. Dre turned down his opportunity to grace the Verzuz stage.

Swizz expounded, “When Dr. Dre wasn’t feeling the sound from Teddy Riley and Babyface, that hurt our heart. Oh my God. He was supposed to come at the end and announce that he was gon’ do VERZUZ that night… He got on the phone, he was like ‘man, I can’t be a part of nothing that sound like that, my legacy is quality’.”