Benny Blanco recalled an awkward moment that he had with Beyonce about 10 years ago in her home.

The producer appeared on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show and explained how his “very European” greeting went left.

Blanco said that Bey requested a beat battle with other producers like Hit-Boy. “I’m playing beats, and Jay-Z is there and we’re just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he’s freestyling in my ear,” he told Lowe. And I’m like, ‘Jay-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyonce is singing little riffs, and he’s freestyling in my ear. And we’re about to all go in the pool after.’ It’s these moments, I’m like, ‘How is this my life?'”

But that wasn’t the most eventful moment of his stay. Benny Blanco continues to explain on the third day of his stay he greeted Beyonce with a kiss on the cheek and he accidentally kissed the corner of her mouth in front of her husband.

“I’m very European. You go in and you do that. … And I went to do like, kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit. And just like, I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. This is the worst thing in my life,'” he said. “And I’m sitting there, and as I’m doing it, out of the corner of my eye, Jay-Z is right there looking at me. And I’m just like, ‘My lip is here. Hers is there, and there’s definitely some corner things are happening.’ And I look at Jay and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. I’m dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys.’ This man is going to be in a coffin tomorrow. My life flashed before my eyes. And I’m sitting there, and I look. And then, he’s like, ‘All right, bro. See you tomorrow.’ Like, no one noticed.”

Although Benny and Beyonce’s work from that trip was never released, he described it as the “best” experience and lessons learned from the Hip Hop couple.