Lil TJay Says His New Album Will Be Album of the Year

Lil TJay is putting in work alongside Fivio Foreign and Polo G but he is also getting ready to release his new album Destined 2 Win.

The Bronx emcee states that the new album will be the album of the year and he is focusing on delivering the best album possible.

“My second album ‘Destined 2 Win’ is dropping on 4/2 !!,” Lil Tjay wrote on Instagram. “I just wanna say thank ya for being patient with me. I wanted to give ya the best body of work I can.”

TJay hid the features but revealed that with fan support he will reveal who is included. “Run it up and I’ll drop the features. The album of the year is here.”

The new album is set for release at the top of the month. Do you believe that Lil Tjay actually has the album of the year?

You can see the track list below.