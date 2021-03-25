According to a report from the New York Post, state officials in the Empire State have agreed to legalize recreational marijuana.

The report states that adults 21 years of age and older will be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for personal use. Additionally, “Recreational stoners could even cultivate up to six plants each, or a dozen per household, but a big bummer in the agreement would make them wait to start growing their own until 18 months after the first dispensary opens,” according to the report.

About the proposed legislation,Gov. Cuomo says, “This year we have to get it done, and getting it done by the time the budget is passed is essential. Cannabis is not just social equity, it’s also revenue for the state.”

“We’ve been trying to legalize cannabis for three years. I’ve failed every year,” he said. “We’re close. Close three times before. If we were playing horseshoes, we would be in good shape. But this is not horseshoes. You either get it done and sign a bill, or you don’t.”