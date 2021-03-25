Rihanna seems to be a huge fan of Yung Miami and the City Girls.

The Savage Fenty boss has made it crystal clear that she will release new music when she good and ready to do so. In the meantime, fans have enjoyed Riri’s other offerings including her successful Savage Fenty unisex bed-wear and cosmetic lines.

She last released her 8th studio album, Anti, back in 2016. The album was led by the Drake-assisted single, “Work.” It went on to receive a number of Grammy nominations. In addition, it became another one of Rihanna’s critically acclaimed projects.

As we inch closer to some new music from the Barbados native, she may have teased a potential collaboration. Most recently, she tapped into the comments under a Hollywood Unlock post. The post asked fans, “Who Should Rihanna do a feature with if she releases a song?” The post feature several women rappers including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Asian Doll and City Girls’ Yung Miami.

The latter received the most love from Riri and basically answered the question for the fans herself.

“Careshaaaaaaaa,” commented Rihanna. Once Yung Miami caught wind of the post, she responded.

“@badgalriri savage summer 2021 let’s goooooooo.”

It looks like Rihanna and Yung Miami know about something we don’t. Would you be here for a Ri and City Girls’ collaboration? The potential song gives the vibes of another anthem for women. We’ll have to wait and see.