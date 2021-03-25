The COVID-19 will soon be administered to members of the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources revealed to ESPN members of the organization will get dorses as early as this week.

The report does not disclose who on the roster or staff will receive the vaccine as HIPAA regulations do not provide details of identity.

Previously The New Orleans Pelicans, Miami HEAT, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trailblazers have acknowledged receiving the vaccine.

The NBA has reported since March 17 only 1 member of the entire NBA roster of players has contracted COVID-19.