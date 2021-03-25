With the NBA trade deadline here, there will be rumors flying all around the league, but how many deals will actually be completed? For the first time in a long time, there seem to be more buyers than sellers at the trading deadline like never before. He is a list of the top five ballers that should be traded by Thursday.

Victor Oladipo, Rockets: Oladipo is in the final year of his contract and he has already told the Houston Rockets he has no intention of resigning there. The Rockets could move him and receive a few assets for him. Keeping Oladipo after the trade deadline to only watch him leave in the offseason doesn’t make any sense.



Nikola Vucevic, Magic: Multiple teams have expressed interest in the All-Star center, including the Celtics, Heat, Hornets, and Spurs. The asking price will be high, though, because Vucevic is in the midst of a career year and under contract for two more seasons.

Kyle Lowry, Raptors: The Raptors’ championship window has officially closed. The team would be in its best interest to start the rebuilding process by uploading one of its key assets. Lowry would make a great addition to the Sixers or the Heat, as both teams could use a true point guard.

DeMar DeRozan Spurs: The Spurs have already made it clear that they’re moving off one veteran in LaMarcus Aldridge, but many of the same factors that are ending his time in San Antonio also apply to DeRozan.

Montrezl Harrell Lakers: Harrell has become the odd man out at the power forward position for the Lakers. Once Anthony Davis returns and add him with Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol, the Lakers would be better off flipping Harrell for a wing player.