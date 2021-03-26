From viral sensation to multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon, 17-year-old Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli is the only meme that made it. She is known worldwide for her mischievous flow, razor-sharp wordplay, and unstoppable charisma. With over 2 billion global streams thus far, the Florida born rapper has emerged as a unique internet born talent.



On her 18th birthday March 26, 2021, Bhad Bhabie is teaming up with Flue Block Arts to launch “ETH Me Outside”. ETH Me Outside is week long NFT drop across 3 platforms containing an original collaborative collection of digital meme iconography surrounding the unforgettable Bhad Bhabie catch phrase turned meme “Cash Me Outside How Bat Dah.” The biggest meme on earth in 2017 according to Google.



There will be a total of 20 NFTs containing original works based around the themes of Bhad Bhabie’s “Cash Me Outside” meme dominance, her rise to fame and music success as well as meme culture itself. The design of these works come from a group of artistic visionaries including filmmakers/visual artists/photographers/music producers/fashion designers who are a combination of Bhad Bhabie’s past creative collaborators and handpicked talented artists across the globe mainly comprised of female and non-binary talent



ETH Me Outside will be minting a piece of internet viral history and going up for auction starting next week. The first round of NFT’s will be released on Bhad Bhabie’s 18th birthday Friday, March 26th through Opensea, with a first time all female and non binary only drop on March 29th on Rarible and March 31st on Zora.



Some of the talented artists making original works are:



Nick Goosen & David Spade (yes that David Spade), Glassface, Oseanworld, multi-platinum music producer Pliznaya, Josefin Jonsson aka Pastelae, Friederike Hantel, Darcy Ripley, Harriet Blend, No Love Out West, Paola Pinna, Serwah Attafuah, Indietrent, Super Trip 64, multi platinum producer Pliznaya, Ponz, Ramya Iyer, and more.



The collaboration between Bhad Bhabie powered by Flue Block Arts will include the following NFT CASH ME OUTSIDE mega package available for auction on Opensea:



-Ownership of “Cash Me Outside” meme transferred from Bhad Bhabie to buyer

-One NFT of each of the visual works from ETH Me Outside

-Personalized video of transfer sale from Bhad Babie to the buyer posted on her Instagram (17 mil followers) & Youtube (7.4 mil subscribers)

-One 16 bar verse feature from the rapper herself



For more information visit: ETHmeOUTSIDE.com