Dave Chappelle is enforcing strict COVID-19 preventive measures for his upcoming shows.

The comedian is slated to perform in June at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort and Casino. All ticket holders must wear masks, practice social distancing, and complete a rapid COVID-19 to attend the show.

“Masks will be required at all times while in the venue,” the event page reads. “Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund.”

Attendees who got the vaccination must still take a test.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @DaveChappelle comes to #Foxwoods for two Covid-Safe comedy shows this June 25 & 26.



Every ticket purchase comes with a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test prior to entering the Grand Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12:00PM. https://t.co/zOYGltZFud pic.twitter.com/nCFhJI3qtr — Foxwoods Resort Casino (@FoxwoodsCT) March 22, 2021

Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus in January. The Chappelle Show star canceled the remainder of the shows in Austin, Texas as part of a residency at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater.

“Chappelle has safely conducted socially distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020, and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter,” his representative said in a statement at the time. He “implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”