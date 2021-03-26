Lou Williams is returning to Atlanta and most importantly to Magic City. Williams was shipped off to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in a trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams has a pretty notable connection to the city of Atlanta: not only did he play there from 2012-2014, but it’s the home of his beloved Magic City strip club. Williams stopped by Magic City while on an excused absence from the NBA bubble, purportedly for his “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings.”
Naturally, Magic City couldn’t let the Williams trade go unnoticed. The infamous strip club took to social media to welcome home Williams and also finding time to throw some shade at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Hopefully, in between appearances for some wings, Williams can help the Hawks make the playoffs in a suddenly load Eastern Conference.