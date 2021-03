Moneybagg Yo and Future Team for New Single “Hard for the Next”

Following the success of “Time Today,” Moneybagg Yo has reloaded with a new single “Hard For The Next,” alongside Future.

The two have linked up to flex love and luxury, expressing the dynmacis of spoiling a partner with love, while also letting their lover know they can’t be replaced.

The new release comes with a video, bringing in Moneybagg’s bae Ari Fletcher to be the star and get flooded with the finest gifts possible.

You can see the new video and hear the single below.