Frehs off dropping The Plugs I Met 2, Benny the Butcher has aligned with Neek Bucks for the new single “Pain.”
The release is from the Neek’s Neighborhood Hov project, which dropped Friday.
“What Hov [Jay-Z] means to the culture of hip-hop and other things is what I mean to my neighborhood or the streets,” Neek tells Billboard. “When I speak, they listen.”
Advertisement
The “Pain” video is directed by Flee and is a raw day-in-the-life that tells the story of two guys from the streets reflecting on their past & make plans for the future while celebrating their present-day success.
You can peep the video below.