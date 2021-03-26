Neek Bucks and Benny the Butcher Link for ‘Pain’

Neek Bucks and Benny the Butcher Link for ‘Pain’

Frehs off dropping The Plugs I Met 2, Benny the Butcher has aligned with Neek Bucks for the new single “Pain.”

The release is from the Neek’s Neighborhood Hov project, which dropped Friday.

“What Hov [Jay-Z] means to the culture of hip-hop and other things is what I mean to my neighborhood or the streets,” Neek tells Billboard. “When I speak, they listen.”

Advertisement

The “Pain” video is directed by Flee and is a raw day-in-the-life that tells the story of two guys from the streets reflecting on their past & make plans for the future while celebrating their present-day success.

You can peep the video below.