Saweetie and Quavo were a hot topic last week when the Icy Girl announced her split from the Glacier Boy.

The ex-couple have both been working relentlessly since their break up and it sounds like the Migos rapper is taking aim at Saweetie in an unreleased record.

“Sweet little b*tch, now she turnt out,” he rapped on the beat.

Fans speculate that the “sweet little b*tch” he’s referencing is his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend, Saweetie.

The Bay Area rapper says the relationship ended over “betrayal and hurt” she endured behind-the-scenes.

Quavo’s sister immediately defended her brother, and Saweetie’s aunt came through for her niece.

There were reports that Quavo repossessed the Bentley truck but sources close to the rapper debunked the false reports.