Pat Riley and the Miami Heat have strived again. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat will acquire guard Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Rockets will receive Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk, as well as a draft pick swap in 2022.

Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Heat have been keeping an eye on the entire Oladipo situation in Houston for some time now. Oladipo was shipped from Indiana to Houston as part of the James Harden trade earlier this season. He averaged 21.2 points per game in 20 appearances for the Rockets.

The Rockets are in a total rebuild and have pretty much given up on this season the moment they lost Harden for nothing. Now Oladipo will be paired up with Jimmy Butler in the Heat’s backcourt.

Things just got real interesting in the Eastern Conference with the arrival of Oladipo to the defending Eastern Conference champs.