Trina Says She Wants To Do a Verzuz With Lil Kim, Foxy Brown Seemingly Responds

We are still celebrating Women’s History Month and it’s never too late to give the women of Hip Hop their flowers. Trina, who is still the baddest b*tch after two decades, expressed her interest in a Verzuz battle.

The Miami native is open to going head-to-head with Eve, but she thinks Lil Kim is “more balanced.”

“Kim is that bi**h let’s be very clear. When I came into the industry, this (Kim) is who I looked up to. These are the lyrics that I recited. This is what made me know that it was ok to talk that lethal s**t and these ni***s are not s**t,” Trina said on an episode of Hood Rich Radio with DJ Scream.

Scream and Trina both agreed that it would be more of a family affair than a battle, but Foxy Brown seemingly begs to differ.

Foxy Brown seemingly responds to Trina wanting to do a Verzuz with Lil Kim. pic.twitter.com/Ps8oMt6JWh — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) March 25, 2021

“Lol the MF audacity. These b*tches craaaay. Never,” she wrote on her Instagram story and many fans seem to agree.

The only matchup that makes sense for Lil' Kim is Foxy Brown.



There's real history there & they were the 2 biggest female acts of their era.



Verzuz is probably too shook after Jeezy Vs Gucci to attempt to pull it off. I think they want more of the celebration type events. — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) March 24, 2021

Ugh no. It should be Lil Kim #Verzuz Foxy Brown. Trina should be #Verzuz City Girls. Now that’ll be something to watch! — Kim Sosa (@ShabbaRinkx) March 24, 2021

Trina v. Lil Kim don’t make sense it would make more sense for Lil Kim to do a verzuz against Foxy Brown . Trina v Khia makes more sense but we all know Trina not finna do that😭 — TEE (@toddeshiajanay) March 25, 2021

What are your thoughts?