Amazon Studios has announced British Chinese director Wayne Che Yip as a member of the creative team for the forthcoming Amazon Original The Lord of the Rings television series as director and co-executive producer.

Yip will direct four episodes of the show that is currently filming in New Zealand. He is best known for his work in Hunters, Preacher, Utopia (Channel 4), and Doctor Who, and has recently directed episodes of Amazon Studios’ upcoming epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time.

“It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios. Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told,“ said Yip.

The Lord of the Rings television series will bring the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.