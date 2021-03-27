Cardi B is back on top of Billboard and is gearing up for the release of her new album. With the release of music on the way, Cardi took time to clear up a rumor that Eminem rejected the offer to appear on the album.

Cardi hopped on Twitter to address the rumors of Slim Shady not wanting to work with Cardi because “she doesn’t care about the culture or her craft.”

“BIG LIES….I get off the internet and ya makin sh– up,” she wrote. “I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect.This don’t even make sense.”

Do you think Cardi is right in calling cap? And would you want to hear Eminem and Cardi B together?