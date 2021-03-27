James Harden Says He is the League MVP After Dropping 44 on the Pistons

Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic for MVP. James Harden isn’t trying to hear any of that and states that he is the NBA MVP this season after a 44 point explosion to carry the Brooklyn Nets over the Detroit Pistons.

“Do I feel like I belong in it? I feel like I am the MVP,” Harden said. “I mean, it’s just that simple. I don’t want to be speaking individually on myself. I am just going to leave it at that.”

Since arriving in Brooklyn, Harden has carried the team to the top of the East with injuries to fellow stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

“Numbers are showing it for itself and we’re winning. That’s all I can say,” Harden added.

Harden has played 31 games for the Nets, leading them to a 24-7 record while averaging 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 11.5 assists.

Do you agree that Harden is the MVP?