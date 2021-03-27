Scrapp DeLeon is letting fans know that he isn’t just a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member, releasing his new single “No Lie.”

The track is produced by Mykemadedetbet and ushers in a new level in Scrapp’s solo career.

“No Lie” arrives at the end of a birthday weekend for DeLeon and also follows a series of shows in his hometown during NBA All-Star Weekend to commemorate the occasion, sharing the stage with the likes of Bow Wow and June Bug.

“Making music has always been my number one goal in life. I’ve been working in the studio for so long now, and being able to share it with my fans now is really exciting, after all the support and love they’ve given me through the years,” said DeLeon. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than dropping ‘No Lie’ and performing shows in my city during NBA All-Star Weekend.”

Scrapp DeLeon made his formal debut in the music space as a member of the early 2000s rap group Da Razkalz Cru. DeLeon – along with his brother Sas and his cousin, the late rapper Dolla – worked alongside artists like Diddy, Missy Elliot, BattleCat, Akon and Jazzie Pha, and later went on tour with the hip-hop group B2K. Recently, Scrapp has pushed efforts of prison reform after a sentencing of five years in prison and fifteen years of probation for marijuana trafficking charges.

In 2019 he partnered with fellow Atlanta rapper T.I. to post bail for 23 people who would have spent Easter behind bars, and has spoken on panels alongside prominent activists including Cyntoia Brown on the importance of helping those released from prison transition back into the workforce.

You can hear “No Lie” below.