While Saweetie and Quavo may have called it quits, Naomi Osaka and Cordae are still holding the power couple title down. The couple has taken their turn in supporting and motivating each other publically after championships and music milestones for the last two years.

Although the couple keeps their relationship private for the most part, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has taken to Instagram to tell fans just how much she adores her rap-star boyfriend and described just what lead to the moment we all saw an ecstatic Cordae cheering for his girlfriend who had just won the US Open finals.

“Appreciation post for the mister because I feel like it today,” she captioned a photo of the two.

“This pic was right after winning the US Open finals. He stopped everything he was doing because I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble.”

“I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support,” she continued.

“The funniest part is even after doing all this I’m still convinced he doesn’t understand the rules of tennis lol,” she wrote before Cordae commented under the post “AND 1” with laughing emojis.

What couple name would you give Naomi Osaka and Cordae? Naodae? Cordaomi?