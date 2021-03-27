Facebook Watch has announced the return of the award-winning series Red Table Talk with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who bring their multigenerational perspectives to the show to create a safe space for healing through provocative conversations on culture-defining topics.

The season premiere will be on Wednesday, March 21 with new episodes streaming weekly.

“Red Table Talk keeps raising the bar with honest, powerful, and revealing conversations around topics viewers care about most,” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming for Facebook Watch. “The Red Table Talk community is growing every day on Facebook Watch, and we’re looking forward to bringing fans more groundbreaking episodes this year with Jada, Willow, Gammy and our partners at Westbrook Studios.”

With over 10.4M followers on the “Red Table Talk” Facebook Page, the groundbreaking series has built a loyal community in the “Red Table Talk” Facebook Group with more than 623K engaged members who join the conversation week after week to connect with one another and share their own stories.

“Red Table Talk” is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori serving as executive producers.