After 11 years as a co-host of “The Talk”, CBS announced that Sharon Osbourne will not be returning.

The decision to part ways comes after a nearly two week show hiatus, following an on-air confrontation between Osbourne and fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood, as well as allegations of racist and homophobic comments about her past colleagues.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” CBS said in a statement released to CNN. ” We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

The heated discussion between Osbourne and Underwood happened during the March 10 episode, when the hosts questioned Osbourne’s support of her longtime friend, Piers Morgan, of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain”. The former GMB co-host departed the show following accusations that negative comments he made about Meghan Markle, following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey were rooted in racism.

During the controversial conversation on “The Talk”, Osbourne demanded Underwood present instances of when Morgan had been racist and was visibly upset during the exchange.

I absolutely commend Sheryl Underwood & Elaine Welteroth for holding their composure listening to Sharon Osborne gaslight racism on #TheTalk. She made this about her when it has NOTHING to do w/ her feelings. Plus she was rude & continued to dismiss them trying to educate her 😤 pic.twitter.com/5aVlCXllSQ — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 10, 2021

Following the explosive episode, Osbourne issued an apology on social media to “anyone of color that I offended,”. At the same time, the network put the show on hiatus and announced that it would conduct an internal review.

In its statement Friday, CBS also said: “During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”