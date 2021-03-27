Vic Mensa is putting his first stamp on 2021 with the release of his new EP I Tape, following last summer’s heralded V Tape.

The new EP addresses the injustices that Vic has long addressed in his work, both as an individual and through initiatives of his nonprofit organization SAVEMONEYSAVELIFE.

The new release once again shows his elite rapping ability blending, while also showing the creativity in his song-making ability.

The I Tape brings in Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean for features, with production from Peter CottonTale and Just Blaze.

“The I TAPE is a cry for freedom, a visceral look into the soul of a man in America,” states Mensa. “Lyrically I wanted to explore themes of rebellion and incarceration, weaving real stories with hard truths.”

You can hear it below.