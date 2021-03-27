If it’s one thing about Wendy Williams, the media maven herself, is never afraid to speak her mind. As recent details regarding the parole behind New York rapper, Bobby Shmurda has been released the talk show host is just one of many to chime in on the conditions of his parole.

The “Hot N*gga” rapper was sentenced to six years in prison for charges of conspiracy to murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of weapons. Unlike other rappers in the industry, was widely applauded upon his release. Although Shmurda has been release, the rapper has a few parole requirements that might get in the way of his rap lifestyle, causing Wendy Williams to believe he will be headed back to jail in no time.

The conditions of Shmurda’s parole include no clubs, no staying out past curfew, no alcohol, and no hanging out with individuals affiliated with a gang. Shmurda’s parole conditions will remain in effect up until the year 2026.

“He’s on parole until 2026 and this young man is only 26-years-old and he’s a rapper and there’s a certain quality of life, or not life, that you lead which led him to jail to begin with,” said Williams.

“And he was there for six years and he did his reflections and he said, ‘I’m never going back,'” she added. “See, here’s what I think, though. Don’t be offended Shmurda, but I think you’ll be in trouble before the middle of the summer comes. I do.”

Do you believe Wendy’s predictions? Or do you have faith in the New York hot boy?