Deshayla Harris, one of the stars in Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club has been reportedly killed in Virginia Beach Friday night. She was only 29 years old.

Deshayla aka Shay made her appearance in the 17th season of the hit reality show and immediately stole the hearts of her supporters by being the “firecracker fashionista” BGC star. Harris was caught in the crossfire in one of three unrelated shootings that took place in Virginia Beach, leading to the death of Harris and 25-year-old Donovan Lynch.

Authorities report that although the shootings had nothing to do with the other, they did take place around the same time. Officers say Harris was simply a bystander who was struck by a stray bullet, causing her to die at the scene.

Advertisement

The Virginia Police Department confirms that at least eight other individuals were injured at the scene. Ahmon Adams, Nyquez Baker, and Devon Dorsey Jr. were all taken into custody and charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Harris’ former co-star, Kiyanna Monae penned a heartfelt message following the news of the BGC star’s passing. “Rest in heaven to my fellow Bad Girl’s Club castmate Deshayla who was hit by a stray bullet from the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. My heart is shaking right now. You didn’t deserve this at all, I can’t believe that this is even true Shay. Please God take her in your arms and hold her tight. God please watch over her family and friends. This is truly horrendous and unimaginable. RIP BABYGIRL FLY HIGH,” she wrote.

Kiyanna then posted a video of the day she and Shay met, with the caption “We were the first to be introduced on the day that forever changed it all 4 years ago & we will be bgc sisters for life,” followed by a pink heart.

“#Restinheavensis. Until we meet again,” Kiyanna wrote.

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Deshayla Harris and Donovan Lynch.