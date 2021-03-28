Children’s and young adult fiction author and creator of ‘Ramona The Pest’—Beverly Cleary has passed at 104 years of age.

One of America’s most successful authors selling 91 million copies of her books worldwide since her first book was published in 1950. Her most well known characters are Ramona Quimby and Beezus Quimby, Henry Huggins and his dog Ribsy, and Ralph S. Mouse.

Growing up in Neptune, NJ, the only outlet I had to escape my mundane life were the various authors that affected my imagination. Judy Blume was a favorite but even she came under Beverly Cleary. The book Ramona the Pest shaped my life proving that I wasn’t the only awkward and peculiar little girl. Cleary’s books gave hope to children everywhere, Those who didn’t enjoy reading, or were bored by the same old story, Cleary spoke for the kids.

Winning countless awards and having numerous buildings and library’s named after her, Cleary, the former librarian has indeed left a legacy for years to come.

We salute Beverly Cleary for all her hard work and influencing a generation of authors including myself.

Watch the spunky female literary giant below.