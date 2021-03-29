A few robbers got away with at least $1 million worth of Beyonce’s property after breaking into a Los Angeles storage unit.

TMZ reports that the units were rented out by the singer’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, and were targeted twice.

No arrests were made but the thieves got away with a few luxury items that belonged to Beyonce plus toys, handbags, and photos that belonged to her stylist.

The tabloid reports that LAPD are still investigating the incident.

Earlier this month, Beyonce won big at the Grammys and became the most-awarded female artist in Recording Academy history. One of the 28 awards included the Best Music Video award for “Brown Skin Girl,” which also granted her daughter, Blue Ivy, a record-breaking win.

Of course, Beyonce didn’t publicly address the robbery and she probably never will.