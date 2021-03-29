Bow Wow decided to give his opinion on celebrities who have been considered canceled. In this day and age, cancel culture is running rampant. Once an artist or celebrity says or does something ignorant or rubs the public the wrong way, many fans take to Twitter to cancel them.

Bow Wow sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked where he gave his opinion on both R. Kelly and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“How I would view him as an artist, he’s almost like a rockstar,” explained Bow Wow of his fandom of R. Kelly. “When I look at him as the artist, right? What he does in his personal life is what he does in his personal life but when I look at Tekashi 6ix9ine, I look at the artist.”

Following the Lifetime produced documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” the Chicago crooner was charged with 22 federal counts including child pornography, kidnapping, and forced labor as of 2021. He was arrested in 2019 and is currently serving his sentence at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Bow Wow agrees that R. Kelly deserves his prison sentence. The former child star rapper adds that he separates the artists’ work from their personal lives. He uses the same lack of judgment for 6ix9ine as well.

“We know the story, we see what it is. That’s what it is. Cool, stated Bow. “But, that’s not my business, but, you know, the music is something separate. We all don’t agree with what happened to R. Kelly but do I still listen to his music at times? The artist? Yes, I do. It’s great music.”

There is no telling where Bow Wow’s recent statement will land him in the public’s favor, but it is more than likely he will here from there.

Peep the clip below.