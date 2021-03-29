Famous Dex has found himself on the growing list of rappers to encounter legal problems in March. The Chicago rapper was charged on a total of 19 charges including domestic violence and gun possession.

TMZ has the details stating the charges include allegedly harming ex-girlfriends in incidents dating back to November. The first, involved domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, and defacing property from a domestic dispute in November. The woman was stated to have been found with cuts on her skin.

In a second incident, Dex is charged with corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, inflicting bodily injury, exhibiting a firearm, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

A third incident brings the charge of holding a concealed firearm as he was a passenger in a car that was pulled over. Dex is facing 18 years behind bars.