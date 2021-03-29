Halle Berry needed to reprimand the bigotry of a racist radio broadcaster recently. The Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter after hearing comments made by 97 Rock DJ, Rob Lederman. Lederman, who co-hosts, Morning Bull radio show, revealed some racist remarks about Berry, Serena Williams and Gayle King while on-air.

“I may get into trouble for this,” he started. “I will never go to Serena Williams level. But I’m very comfortable with, I’m very comfortable … a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through. “Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”

Once Berry caught wind of the comments, she took to Twitter to respond, calling them, “disgusting.”

“Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”

Lederman’s comments were soon condemned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment. They took to Twitter to call out his comments, in addition to his firing.

“All organizations across the Pegula Sports & Entertainment umbrella strongly condemn racism in all forms,” the statement read on Twitter.

“We are deeply disturbed by the comments made this morning by a co-host on Rich Gaenzler’s radio show. They were unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community. The Sabres and Bandits therefore have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lederman was suspended from his position at 97 Rock. Advertisers pulled their ads as well.