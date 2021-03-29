Jack Harlow continues to build on his success as one of Hip-Hop’s rising stars. The “What’s Poppin” rapper built a name for himself following the release of his hit record. It peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts and received a Grammy nomination as well.

Prior to the end of 2021, he dropped his debut album, That’s What They All Say in December. Now he has taken his potential superstardom to new heights with his latest performance. Jack Harlow performed three tracks during his SNL debut including “What’s Poppin,” “Tyler Herro,” and “Same Guy.” The latter features Maroon 5’s, Adam Levine. Levine joined Harlow for his debut, as they blessed the SNL stage with the soulful melody.

Be sure to peep both of Jack Harlow’s SNL debut performances.

