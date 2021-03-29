Justin Bieber is back on top of the Billboard 200. His new album, Justice, opens with 154,000 equivalent album units in the opening week to claim the No. 1 spot.

Of the 154K, 119,000 units came from streaming equivalent, 30,000 from album sales, and just over 4,000 from TEA.

The album has come with controversy as Bieber utilized quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The album opens with MLK’s words of “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” There is also “MLK Interlude” featuring a 1-minute and 44-second clip of King’s “But If Not” sermon from 1967.

In release of the album, Bieber announced a campaign to support social justice organizations, including The King’s Center, which is a nonprofit led by the family of Dr. King. Bernice King, MLK’s daughter, thanked Bieber for his support online after the release of the album.