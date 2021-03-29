In November of 2020, Chicago rapper King Von was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub following a physical altercation between himself and Quando Rondo that eventually led to a shootout. Police suspect King Von’s shooter to be Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Tim. Leeks spent about two weeks in police custody at the Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he would be treated for a gunshot wound. After that, Leeks would be sent to Fulton County jail.

After being denied bond twice, Leeks has been granted a $100K bond. Quando Rondo joined 333Pab, Jumpout Blacc, and Louwopp to celebrate the news of their friend’s release.

“@lul_timm3 Pluto otw next welcome home cuz!” wrote 333Pab in a post.

“Ain’t no more free lul tim. Welcome cacc cuz,” Jumpout Blacc penned.

Quando Rondo posted a photo of Leeks to his story with his song Blue Opps playing attached to the picture.

According to XXL, Tracy Flanagan, Senior Public Information Officer “He’s still in jail. He does have a $100K bond and must be fitted with an ankle monitor.”

Since the arrest of Lul Tim, Quando Rondo has been continuously showing his support for his friend, more like “brother.”