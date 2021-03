Unfortunately the issues surrounded the death of King Von are not over. Over the weekend Lul Tim, friend of Quando Rondo and alleged shooter of King Von, was released from Fulton County Jail. The moment caught friend of Von, Lil Reese’s attention.

“We gon’ roll his ass up real soon,” he said. “On my momma. Roll his ass right up. Big ass Backwoods. Big ass Backwoods, we gon’ roll his ass up.”

You can see the moment below.

