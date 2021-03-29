Nike denied any involvement in Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” which reportedly contains a drop of human blood plus demonic imagery.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike told NBC in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The $1,018 sneakers also display Bible scripture from Luke 10:18, which references Satan’s banishment from heaven.

Lil Nas X issued a public “apology” which you can view below and it’s very clear how he feels about the backlash he’s received for his latest musical effort. He tweeted, “we are in a pandemic and y’all are going on day 5 of being mad at a gay nigga who don’t do none but tweet all day.”

The “Old Town Road” artist raised hell following the release of his “Montero (Call Me By My Name)” music video and the fiery kicks.

Lil Nas X defended the releases by tweeting, “Y’all gotta admit… the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie.”

Many public figures responded to the controversial video and called for the cancellation of the Atlanta artist. But Joyner Lucas had a surprising take.

“That @LilNasX video is wild but as a artist he doing everything he supposed to do. Creating viral moments, making people talk, & creating content he already knew you was going to react to. It’s a formula guaranteed to work. I doubt he actually worships the devil,” he tweeted.

Joyner continued offering an explanation as to why so many people were up in arms. “I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand “old town road” is every kids anthem. Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh.”

