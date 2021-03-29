Nipsey Hussle’s accused killer, Eric Holder, is still trying to get out of the slammer.

Holder’s public defender, Lowynn Young, filed a bail reduction motion stating, “even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” as reported by Revolt.

Young argues that “the isolated nature of the case” means that Holder isn’t a threat. Additionally, he doesn’t own a passport and has strong familial and community allegiances.

Advertisement

The prosecution has until Tuesday to respond to the motion.

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down by Holder in front of his retail store after the two exchanged words that “had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching.”

Holder fled the scene after he was caught on camera firing multiple shots at the rapper, and was arrested two days later.

He was indicted on counts of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for April 6.