NLE Choppa was arrested in Broward County, Florida over the weekend. The popular rapper is being charged with possession of Xanax, cannabis, synthetic cannabis, along with burglary and a concealed firearm charge, Complex reports.

Born Bryson Lashun Potts, Choppa was arrested on Sunday following a recent desire to change his lifestyle and promote a positive image.

Back in December, NLE Choppa suggested that the population should stay away from vaccines. Choppa advised all of his 900K Twitter followers against being vaccinated, stating, “Stay away from the vaccines, I repeat stay away from THEM VACCINES.”

You can see Choppa’s mugshot below.