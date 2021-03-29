Words by: Sentwali Holder

The new Star Wars series from Disney+ has announced a star-studded ensemble cast for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff starring, film franchise star Ewan McGregor. The event series begins production in April.

Alongside Hayden Christensen, who played how should we say an interesting young Darth Vader, who (Spoiler Alert) unceremoniously took out younglings aka Jedi kids, Ha Ha, the cast will also include O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The official logline: The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow will direct the series director, who helmed two episodes of fan favorite,The Mandalorian. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold will serve as executive producers.