Peloton has announced its newest music partnership, aligning with the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created VERZUZ. Peloton Verzuz will blend together music and fitness in an unparalleled experience for members.

Peloton VERZUZ will experience celebrates the iconic music of two legendary artists, in one friendly competition, across multiple disciplines. Peloton Verzuz will come to life during Peloton’s motivational classes taught by its best-in-class instructors available via the Peloton Bike, Tread, or App which offers a 30 day free trial to new members.

To start the series and honor Women’s History Month, the first Peloton Verzuz classes will be Brandy vs. Monica, pairing two epic artists’ legendary tracks in an empowering musical celebration. In the Verzuz spirit of friendly rivalry, Peloton Members will be able to use the Tag function during classes to decide whether they’re on team #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica. Following Brandy vs. Monica, the next matchup will be Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland.

The first round begins tonight: