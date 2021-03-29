Law enforcement relations with the Black community have never been cordial. This tumultuous history of police brutality and racial prejudice when it comes to police and African Americans dates back to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and continues to affect us today.

In 2020 alone, we witness a number of Black fatalities at the hands of police including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more. Power star Michael Rainey Jr. recently documented his most recent encounter with a police officer while in New York. During the traffic stop, Rainey’s friend recorded the officer’s hand on his gun. When the officer noticed he was being recorded, he quickly removed his hand from the gun.

“This guy was bout to shoot me I swear that camera saved my life,” said Rainey on his IG story. “Look what he does as he looks into the lens. Someone please send his precinct or whatever if u know. These power tripping ass police need they badge taken. Unlawful traffic stop. Didn’t even pull me over. Didn’t tell me what I was being pulled for. Just came to the whip yelling and sh*t with his hands on his gun. This guy also said stop reaching while I was looking for my license. I guess he was tryna come up with a reason to shoot me.”

Michael Rainey Jr., aka Tariq from the hit show “Power,” shared a video of an encounter with a police officer. He claims that the officer had his hand on the gun and didn't instruct him why he was being stopped. Michael claims that he was pulled over because of his nice car. pic.twitter.com/FGiSFTSQIM — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 26, 2021

Following the incident, he posted his response to the incident.

“You can’t be Black in the world with a nice car,” said Rainey. “That why we gotta keep being Black and getting nice cars on these motherf***ers.”

While this continues to be an issue that plagues our community, let us continue to expose the unlawfulness and corruption as we fight against it.