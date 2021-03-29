SOURCE SPORTS: Francis Ngannou Demolishes Stipe Miocic To Become New UFC Heavyweight Champ, Jon Jones Wants Next Shot

There is a new kingpin in the UFC’s heavyweight division and his name is Francis Ngannou. Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their fight, avenging a loss to Miocic in 2018. Ngannou (16-3, 12 KOs) is now the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Ngannou caught Miocic with big left hands twice in the second round. The first knocked Miocic into the cage and led to plenty of follow-up damage. Then about 10 seconds later, Ngannou dropped Miocic for good with a huge left.

Jon Jones has moved up from light heavyweight to heavyweight and would love the first shot at Ngannou. Only he has one message: meet my price tag.

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

During the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White said that if he were Jones, he’d flee to 185 pounds after witnessing Ngannou’s KO. Jones responded to it, writing, “Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason.”

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jones is considered the best pound for pound fighter in the history of the UFC. If he wants Ngannou, that will be the sports’ biggest fight ever.