Andre Drummond is taking his talents to Hollywood.

Just when you thought the defending champs weren’t going to make any moves post the NBA trade deadline, they force many to think again. Over the past couple of months, the Los Angeles Lakers have endured a number of injuries to their star players, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. James went down with an ankle injury last week and has missed the last 4 games. On the other hand, Davis has missed the last 20 plus game if we count Sunday (March 28) night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers are bringing in some much-needed help down low. After losing Dwight Howard and Javale McGee to free agency in the offseason, they needed another scoring big man in addition to Davis. Andre Drummond fits that mode perfectly. According to Drummond’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, the former Cleveland Center will clear waivers at 5 pm on Sunday (March 28). He will officially sign with the Lakers once he clears.

Once Andre Drummond clears waivers at 5 PM ET, he intends to sign with the Lakers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2021

During the 2020-21 season, Drummond has averaged a double-double, with 17.5 points per game along with 13.5 rebounds. He will certainly have an immediate impact, given the major injuries to LeBron and Anthony Davis. Drummond is expected to join the Lakers in LA as they host the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.