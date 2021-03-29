Brooklyn Nets have added LaMarcus Aldridge to their already stacked roster. Brooklyn’s latest addition is a 7-time all-star and former San Antonio Spur. While Griffin is now playing, Aldridge will look to find his role on the loaded team.

LaMarcus Aldridge is planning to sign with the Nets, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/bwaXT336uJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2021

Following the announcement, many fans took to Twitter to state how they feel about the move. Many included Lakers star LeBron James. The Lakers and Nets matchup is the projected 2021 NBA Finals prediction for many fans and analysts across the league. “Lakers in 6” and “He’s 36” quickly became trending topics.

“All this to beat LeBron,” said one fan.

All this to beat LeBron?!



HE’S 36!!!! pic.twitter.com/0f9q4ZEbm3 — 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) March 27, 2021

“Y’all need the Avengers to beat him?”

HE’s 36…. Y’all need the Avengers to beat him?! https://t.co/esXVhY8TPj — Coach Chaz Ferdinand (@cferdinand_21) March 27, 2021

It is a clear consensus across the league that Brooklyn has teamed up to be the clear favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. While the conference opponents, such as the 76ers and Bucks, are formidable, it’ll be tough to stop that Nets powerhouse. With the Aldridge addition, the Nets currently have a roster with a combined 40 NBA All-Star appearances.

Peep some more of the reactions below from the move.

The rest of the NBA seeing LaMarcus Aldridge signing with Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ZMiMISbAA6 — Overtime (@overtime) March 27, 2021

LeBron finding out the Nets signed LaMarcus Aldridge too pic.twitter.com/kuelIvGKFU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 27, 2021

Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul weren't allowed to play together because it was considered too overpowered by the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets currently have Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge, amongst other players. pic.twitter.com/8EKXYwCC5P — Shirts Vs Skins 🎙️ (@ShirtvSkin) March 27, 2021