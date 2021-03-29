Grandmaster Melle Mel of the iconic Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, spoke with The Art Of Dialogue about two of the most revered emcees of the 20th century, Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. As one of Hip Hop’s most respected lyrical pioneers, Melle Mel had some very unpopular opinions about who has been regarded as “The King Of New York”.

While the “White Lines” rapper agreed that Tupac was “definitely great”, but stopped short of giving Biggie that same accolade because, as he put it, “I don’t recall a record of anybody saying that they wanted to be like Biggie.” He gives a few different examples and references to drive his point home, but the listener and/or viewer will draw their own conclusion from Mel’s words.

See the entire interview below.

