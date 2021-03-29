Wendy Williams is not one to hold her tongue and her recent remarks about Bobby Shmurda’s parole conditions rubbed some people the wrong way, including her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

“Don’t be offended Shmurda, but I think you’ll be in trouble before the middle of the summer comes.. I do,” the host said. She went on to explain that strict restrictions like no alcohol, bars, and an 8 PM curfew is setting him up for failure.

Although he didn’t mention her, Hunter seemingly responded to Wendy on his Instagram story. “Hopefully in the future my sons mother will do more research..but in the meantime the “VIEWS” currently being expressed do not reflect that of my son or myself.”\

Advertisement

Big Kev firmly set the record straight, “We do not wish jail or incarceration on ANYONE..”

Bobby Shmurda was released from prison after serving six years for conspiracy and weapon charges. From now until 2026, the iconic Brooklyn rapper isn’t allowed to drink, hang out with affiliated gang members which include his family and friends, no clubs, or stay out past 8 PM.

What are your thoughts on Bobby’s parole requirements?