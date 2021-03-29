Yung Miami Shares Heartwarming Footage of Family Reunion Following Her Mother’s Release From Prison

Yung Miami Shares Heartwarming Footage of Family Reunion Following Her Mother’s Release From Prison

Yung Miami spoke candidly about the personal struggles she was faced with after her mother, Keenya Young, was sentenced to five years in prison for her involvement in a hit-and-run incident in 2009.

“My Mom left me with 2 kids plus Jai I was 22 going on 23 I didn’t know what to do I had to figure it out. Look at me now God is so good,” the City Girl rapper said on Twitter.

The following day she documented the tear-jerking moment when her mother ran out of the detention center. “Welcome back,” Miami captioned the video.

Advertisement

It was heartwarming to see Keenya meet her granddaughter, Summer, for the first time who Yung Miami shares with 808 Southside.

A few of the rappers’ industry friends congratulated her for sharing this big moment including Quavo who wrote, “That’s hard mama free,” with prayer hands.