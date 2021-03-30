Justin Bieber is taking over every part of the Billboard charts. The Canadian singer is on top of the Billboard 200 with his new album Justice and now holds the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Hot 100 has seen a shift in the top spot each of the last three weeks. Two weeks back Drake’s “What’s Next” held the top spot and this past week was held down by “Up” and Cardi B. This week, Bieber along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon take the top spot with “Peachers.”

This is the fourth No. 1 debut for Bieber, placing him behind Ariana Grande for the most all time.

Advertisement

You can hear “Peaches” below.