After being a fall event in the unorthodox basketball year of 2020, the 2021 NBA Draft is moving back to the summer. ESPN reports the NBA has announced the annual event to occur on July 29.

In the report, the NBA will have the draft lottery on June 22 and the draft combine on June 21-27. All three events will be on ESPN with the first round of the draft occurring on ABC.

The 2021 NBA playoffs are set to run through July with the hopes of the NBA to go back to a traditional schedule for the 2021-22 season. That would see the NBA starting training camp in late September and a mid-October start to the season.

